Ariane 5 has been designed to carry satellites and other payloads into the geostationary orbits or to low-Earth orbit. Ariane 5 is a heavyweight rocket which is specially designed for such purposes. The rocket is maintained by Arianespace, and Airbus Defense and Space are manufacturing it. The program is precisely monitored by the European Space Agency and the CNES. Currently, Ariane 5 has two operational configurations. The first one is the Ariane 5 ECA while the second one is the Ariane 5 ES. All Ariane 5 rockets get launched from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana.

ESA believes Ariane 5 is a highly developed rocket which can be used at affordable prices for launching. It is the most trusted vehicle for the independent access to space. The availability, reliability of this rocket is based on such a platform that a considerable amount of its exploitation cost is being financed through the commercial activities.

Till April 2018, the Ariane 5 ECA has taken off for 66 times, while Ariane 5 ES has launched for seven times as per the reports of the ESA. Due to such immense starting programs, the total Ariane launching program has counted up to 98. As per the stories of the Ariane space, the Ariane 5 line has launched more than 200 satellites into space during its functional period. A next advanced launch vehicle known as Ariane 6 is supposed to start off its journey in the year of 2020.

The Ariane 5 program’s first launch was in the year of 1996 and on June 4. This launch failed severely because of a programming error. After the failure, range safety officers decided to destroy the rocket during its launch procedure. The Ariane 5 flight failure report circulated this message. Again on Oct 30, 1997, an Ariane 5G rocket did not perform s per the standards. Although the satellites were launched in the space, they got positioned in a lower orbit than it was planned.

However, the first flight of Ariane 5 ES was highly successful as it was able to launch Automated Transfer Vehicle whose duty was to send cargo to the International Space Station. The first ATV was named as the Jules Verne. After that Ariane 5 also successfully launched another 4 ATVs which were called as Albert Einstein, Georges Lemaitre, Johannes Kepler and Edoardo Amaldi. The program came to an end in 2014.