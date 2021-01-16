Astronomers have in a recent study have identified a carbon-rich asteroid within the icy region which is beyond Neptune and is known as the Kuiper Belt. One of its first kinds that have been discovered which became extinct from the inner solar system.

This asteroid is known as the 2004EW95 which is believed to have been formed in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, but got shifted to the Kuiper Belt. This data was given by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) on May 9. The researchers have said that this exiled rock used to be a basis which helped the scientists to read about how the Universe or even space looked like in the earlier times.

As per the data derived the early solar system was far more problematic than what is today. As per the theoretical models, objects used to come out of the inner solar planet too now off distant orbits. From such theories, it can be predicted that the Kuiper Belt may contain objects such as carbon-rich or even C-type of asteroids.

In the earlier days, many objects that are believed to have originated from the inner solar system are now found out at far distance from the solar system. There have been several previous reports which state that the objects are not made of elements which are typically found in the region. No such reports were confirmed or matched to the level of quality of 2004EW95. Such as statement was approved by Olivier Hainaut who is n ESO astronomer. This is the first time that a C-type asteroid could be identified as far as the Kuiper Belt. This discovery is considered to be the best based on the theoretical concept of the previous solar system activity.

Wesley Fraser who is an astronomer at the Queen’s University first identified this subject during the daily exploration with the Hubble Space Telescope. This unknown object was possible to determine because of its unique reflectance spectrum which is a pattern of wavelengths of light reflected from the object. This asteroid was in a peculiar shape which in turn helped the scientists to take a closer look at the purpose. Such as statement was made by Tom Seccull who is a researcher at the Queen’s University as well as holds the post of the lead author of a particular newspaper that deals with this sort of findings.

According to a recent statement, in spite of facing the challenges of studying a dark, moving object, the team was successful in culminating sufficient that with the help of advanced technology system.