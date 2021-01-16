Europe will launch a satellite to keep an eye on the Earth’s oceans under severe pollution and extreme damage caused by people. Also known as the orbiter, Dubbed Sentinel-3B will be the seventh in the Copernicus Earth-monitoring satellite constellation.

With Sentinel-3A, its counterpart satellite launched in 2016, the workhorse will be able to deliver data in no time, 24 hours a day and 365 days per year, based on the statement of the European Space Agency (ESA).

Both Sentinels-3A and 3B will mirror each other on different sides of the Earth at more than 800 kilometers altitude. They will be on the lookout to identify further harm or current condition of the ocean. Depending upon the data they will gather, bringing back the aesthetic appeal, resources, or cleanliness of the ocean will be feasible.

ESA said that the Sentinel-3 mission would play a vital role in monitoring the ocean and coastal areas, including the changes in surface temperature, sea level, sea ice extent, coastal vegetation. Another role it will carry out is to monitor the height of lakes and rivers. It will also keep a close eye on wildfires.

Having a size similar to a car with 1,250 kilograms in weight, Sentinel-3B will be launched into space by a Rockot Launcher in Russia. Its liftoff will take place from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the northern part of the country.

ESA also added that the Sentinel-3 is fitted out with a wide array of high-end or innovative instruments. That is why it becomes the most comprehensive among the Sentinel Missions throughout the history. Apart from the ESA, the project is funded by the European Union. It is named after a Polish astronomer showed determination that our planet orbited the Sun in the 16th century.

Once the launch becomes successful, the monitoring satellite will be considered the largest environmental programme across the globe. It is specially designed to provide data without costs to anyone who wants or needs it.

There are also other satellites that are dedicated to monitor the Earth’s atmosphere, pollution, and forest cover. By mapping all areas stricken by earthquake or food shortcake, Copernicus will be able to improve the response to damaging disasters. It will also help emergency teams identify the worst-hit areas as well as locate passable bridges, roads, and rail lines. ESA and other space companies hope that the project is going to be a great success.