EarthNow is a new startup that promises real-time images and videos of Earth from the space from anywhere the client desires. The startup promises a rail of satellites that will provide live videos and pictures of the Earth with a latency of not more than one second. The clients will not have to wait for the satellites to come into range or worry about them to leave the range.

They can easily view any area at the given time and the monitoring job can be shifted to some another satellite if required. The company is in its initial stages right now and lists things such as storm monitoring, Whale tracking, and conflicts watch in real-time etc.

The satellites prepared by EarthNow have more CPU cores than any other commercial satellites have combined. A large proportion of the work done at the startup will include video processing and hardware compression which aims at minimizing the bandwidth and latency without any compromises on quality.

Efficient results would be a challenging part of the company as the satellites have limited power which makes the multiple off-shell GPUs a bad idea to be followed. Also, the real-time video recording service from the orbit will be hardware and a software problem as well.

The company plans to have an onboard analysis of the imagery to figure out machine learning and other important stuff. The satellites will be produced by Airbus in Toulouse and Florida. The release doesn’t reveal about how many satellites have to be made. But, for the coverage of the whole Earth, at least dozens are required.

There’s yet no exact amount revealed on how much the company has raised in January but if we try to get an estimate according to the number of investors and high-cost pieces of machinery and resources involved in the industry then it must not be lower than a few tens of millions.

The project and the company are referred to be quite striving and exceptional. This could be of great risk but we can trust the startup for once due to the strong partners and plenty of expertise that the company holds at such an early stage. The intellectual ventures rarely tend to spin off unless they find something special going on. The company may bring up many more new specifications with its growth. However, for a year or so, there will be nothing but basic stuff going on.