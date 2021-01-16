Most geospatial data companies are focusing on acquiring satellite imagery as well as offering it to different customers.

Planet co-founder and chief strategy officer Robbie Schingler said that speed is very salient and will never not be crucial. He also added that speed is an area of innovation.

His company depends on 30 ground stations and 180 earth observation satellites. All of these serve as a great tool to gather imagery, provide data, or offer services to its wide variety of clients.

Vertically integrated service providers like Planet has the capacity to make data delivery fast. It responds to diverse customer demands more quickly, providing concrete answers to every client and decreasing the geospatial product latency, according to Schingler during the 2018 GEOINT Symposium. He also added that every customer can do it thru onboard software, laser communications, or new applications.

Airbus’ dedication to speed has been exemplified by its long-term investment in the European Data Relay System (EDRS), which is a constellation of satellites with effective laser links to make the transfer of observation imagery fast and convenient.

Head of Strategy, Airbus Defence and Space John Murtagh said that their SpaceDataHighway investment gives everyone an indication about how much they give importance on minimizing latency that opens up different and new use cases.

DigitalGlobe also emphasizes on latency reduction via its network design. DigitalGlobe founder and Maxar Technologies chief technical officer Walter Scott said that by investing in possible ground stations to cover 45% and 95% of land and transferring into the Amazon cloud, they can shrink the time of getting data into many end user’s hands.

“Furthermore, the company designed its GEOINT Delivery Platform to make data transfer fast into the hands of allied and individual government customers throughout the U.S., “Scott also added.

The emphasis on speed is crucial as fresh geospatial data is the most valuable. The longer the data travel, the less valuable it will become. Co-founder and president of Ursa Space Adam Maher said that the data becomes useless at some point. His company provides comprehensive economic insights from the geospatial data.

Companies with plans of first liftoffs of their satellites are likewise focused on speed. BlackSky will launch 60 earth observation satellites in peculiar orbits in order to track changes when it comes to the economic supply and patterns of life as well. The constellation of satellites will also be used to acquire high revisit rates in any facilities of interest.