COVID-19 Impact on Precast Construction Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Precast construction is a type of construction, wherein pre cast (any material that is in its final shape before being positioned at its original location) construction structures are used. Concrete, and steel in some cases, is generally used in precast construction. These structures are manufactured beforehand in a plant, which is located away from the actual construction site. These precast construction components are then transported and later assembled mechanically with the help of anchor bolts at the actual construction site. High early strength cement is cured with the help of steam curing and casts can be formed within a duration of 24 hours. Buildings can be constructed faster and at a much cheaper rates through precast construction. Components used for precast construction are generally standardized. This helps in providing better quality to structures as compared to site-cast concrete, as they are manufactured in a controlled condition. Precast construction components are more durable and hence can also be reused later. Controlled conditions while manufacturing precast allows better control of surface finishes. Compared to site-cast, precast construction components can be erected faster and are affected less by adverse weather conditions, making it comparatively safer.

Precast components in construction are used for residential as well as nonresidential complexes. Among nonresidential complexes, these components are useful in the construction of stadiums, parking lots of shopping complexes, bridges, etc.

The use of precast construction components in the non-residential sector is expected to rise in the near future. The precast construction market is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to the increasing demand for new construction across the globe. During the recent times, there has been an increase in the investments in public and the private infrastructure sectors in major economies. This is expected to drive the market for precast construction in the next few years.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Precast Construction. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Precast Construction was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Precast Construction is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Precast Construction, including the following market information:

Global Precast Construction Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Precast Construction Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Precast Construction Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Precast Construction Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include ACS Group, Bechtel, CSCEC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), VINCI, Balfour Beatty, Bouygues Construction, Daiwa House Group, Granite Construction, Kiewitas, Red Sea Housing, Skanska, TAISEI, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Floors & roofs

Walls & barriers

Columns & beams

Utility vaults

Girders

Pipes

Paving slabs

Based on the Application:

Non-residential

Residential

