COVID-19 Impact on Precast Concrete Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Precast Concrete market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Precast Concrete market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Precast concrete is a construction product produced by casting concrete in a reusable mold or “form” which is then cured in a controlled environment, transported to the construction site and lifted into place. In contrast, standard concrete is poured into site-specific forms and cured on site.

Currently, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of precast concrete products, with China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia being the major markets. The Asia Pacific precast concrete market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the building & construction industry and improvements in financial conditions in the region have led to the increase in demand for precast concrete elements. The growth of the precast concrete market in these countries is driven by factors such as an increase in construction activities of residential and non-residential buildings, the rise in population, and economic development of the region.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Precast Concrete. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Precast Concrete was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Precast Concrete is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Precast Concrete, including the following market information:

Global Precast Concrete Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Precast Concrete Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Precast Concrete Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Precast Concrete Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A., Bouygues Construction, Cemex, Balfour Beatty PLC, Laing O’Rourke, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Taisei Corporation, Skanska Ab, CRH PLC, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Red Sea Housing Services, Atco Group, Vinci, Kiewit Corporation, Oldcastle Precast, Komatsu Ltd, Modular Space Corporation, KEF Infrastructure India, Preca Solutions India, Nanaimo Precast, Coreslab Structures, Coltman Precast Concrete Ltd, Metromont Corporation, Styl-Comp Group, Smeet Precast, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Floors & roofs

Walls & barriers

Columns & beams

Utility vaults

Girders

Pipes

Paving slabs

Based on the Application:

Non-residential

Residential

