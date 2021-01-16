Covid-19 Impact on Heat Shield Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Heat Shield market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Heat Shield market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The growing demand from the end-use industries such as automotive, aircraft, and defense is expected to drive the demand for heat shield.

The automotive industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate between 2016 and 2021.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Heat Shield. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Heat Shield was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Heat Shield is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Heat Shield, including the following market information:

Global Heat Shield Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Heat Shield Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Heat Shield Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Heat Shield Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Morgan Advanced Materials, Dana Holding, Federal Mogul Holding, Autoneum Holdings, Lydall, Elringklinger, Progress-Werk Oberkirch, UGN, Thermotec Automotive Products, Zircotec, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Aluminum

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Aircraft

Defense

