COVID-19 Impact on Feed grade Phosphate Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Feed grade Phosphate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Feed grade Phosphate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Feed grade Phosphate refers to inorganic salts of phosphoric acid, which is necessary to meet the phosphorus requirements for animal production to ensure optimal growth, fertility and bone development.

The market in Europe is driven by the high production and consumption of feed phosphate in the region. Further growth can be attributed to the region being a major producer of livestock and accounting for a substantial share of meat production, globally. Additionally, the region also has several policies in place, to encourage the production of quality meat products, at low costs. The South American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The increase in the demand for animal-based products; growth of the regional population; rise in disposable incomes; the rise in urbanization, especially in Brazil and Argentina; and continuous expansions in the feed industry and animal husbandry sector drives the feed phosphates market in South America.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Feed grade Phosphate. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Feed grade Phosphate was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Feed grade Phosphate is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Feed grade Phosphate, including the following market information:

Global Feed grade Phosphate Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Feed grade Phosphate Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Feed grade Phosphate Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Feed grade Phosphate Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Mosaic, Sichuan Lomon, EcoPhos, Rouiller Group, PhosAgro, Yara, Potash Corp, TIMAB, EuroChem, Simplot, OCP, Yunan Phosphate Chemical, Chanhen, Jinnuo Chemical, Sinofert, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Dicalcium Phosphate

Monocalcium Phosphate

Others

Based on the Application:

Livestock

Poultry

Aquaculture

Others

