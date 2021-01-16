COVID-19 Impact on Eco Fiber Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Eco Fiber market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Eco Fiber market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Eco fibers can be synthesized from natural materials such as organic cotton, hemp, linen, and jute. They can also be produced by recycling synthetic materials such as polyethylene, polyester, and polypropylene.
Based on application, the textile segment will find major application of eco fiber throughout the forecast market. The growing textile industry globally and wide demand of textile will drive the growth of this application segment in the sustainable fabrics market.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Eco Fiber. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Eco Fiber was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Eco Fiber is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Eco Fiber, including the following market information:
Global Eco Fiber Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Eco Fiber Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Eco Fiber Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Eco Fiber Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Lenzing AG (Austria), Grasim Industries Limited (India), Teijin Ltd (Japan), US Fibers (U.S.), David C. Poole Company, Inc., Foss Manufacturing Company, Polyfibre Industries, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile, Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre, Wellman Plastics Recycling, China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd., Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation, Foss Manufacturing Company, LLC, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Organic Fibers
Recycled Fibers
Regenerated Fibers
Others
Based on the Application:
Textiles
Industrial
Medical
Household & Furnishings
Others
