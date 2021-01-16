COVID-19 Impact on Amphoteric Surfactants Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Amphoteric Surfactants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Amphoteric Surfactants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Amphoteric surfactant refers to a surfactant simultaneously carrying the anionic and cationic hydrophilic group with its structure containing simultaneously hermaphroditic ions which are able to form cation or anion according to the (such as pH changes) ambient conditions.

The European region is the largest market for amphoteric surfactants market across the globe due to the presence of leading manufacturers of amphoteric surfactants and personal care products in the region. The major countries driving the growth of the Europe amphoteric surfactants are France, Germany, Italy, and Russia. Moreover, the formulation and stringent implementation of various regulations to ensure the use of mild and skin-friendly surfactants in personal care products are also driving the growth of amphoteric surfactants market in the European region.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Amphoteric Surfactants. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Amphoteric Surfactants was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Amphoteric Surfactants is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Major competitors identified in this market include Evonik, Solvay, Stepan Company, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Clariant, Croda, Lonza, Lubrizol, Oxiteno, KAO, Enaspol, Galaxy Surfactants, EOC Group, Klk Oleo, etc.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Betaine

Amine Oxide

Amphoacetates

Amphopropionates

Sultaines

Personal Care

Home Care and Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning

Oil Field Chemicals

Agrochemicals

Others

