China becomes successful in launching a space shuttle with a mission to explore the far side of the Earth’s natural satellite Moon.

The Queqiao relay satellite launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on 21st May 5.28AM as per the Chinese Local Time. This satellite is on its mission for reaching a gravitationally stable spot named Earth-moon Lagrange Point 2 that located at a distance of 40,000 miles beyond the lunar far side.

The Queqiao will set up its base there and wait for the robotic Chang’e 4 Lander-rover spacecraft that will be launched by China in November or December.

For those who don’t know, the moon’s far side is the area that always faces from our planet. The Chang’e 4 will become the world’s first spacecraft to reach that side if everything goes as per the plans. On the other hand, the main duty of Queqiao will relay commands & important data from the Chang’e 4 and its handlers. This work can’t performed by this rover on its own due to the disturbance of moon rock in the path.

There is also a radio-astronomy package known as the Netherlands-China Low-Frequency Explorer (NCLE) carried by the Queqiao. This equipment will find the radio emissions from the space and explore the weather of the universe. Additionally, the radio environment of the Earth-moon system will also characterize by this radio-astronomy package.

It is pathfinder equipment whose research will offer assistance in the creation of radio science instrument in the future. As per the team members, this tool will explore the heavens from a perch on the moon or universe.

That’s not all; the Queqiao is also carrying two microsatellites, named Longijang-1 and Longijang-2. They will also perform research related to the radio-astronomy. These microsatellites developed by the Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT).

The meaning of Queqiao is “Bridge of Magpies that has a special place in the Chinese Folktale. On the other hand, the Chang’e means Chinese moon goddess. This program was started almost a decade ago & achieved a plethora of milestone every year. In fact, it is one of the most successful Chinese space programs.

With all these space shuttles & satellites, China is looking to establish a name for themselves on the lunar surface, stated by the Deputy Director of China National Space Administration Pei Zhaoyu. He attended a conference past month & tell about their mission in brief.