One Space is one of the fastest growing private sector players in the space industry for the Chinese Nation. On Thursday this company became the first startup company to launch its rocket. According to the company reports, its 9-meter tall OS-X rocket has lifted off successfully from a base which is located in North West China. The main aim behind this liftoff is to collect the requisite data for the process of initiating the research program which the company is conduction g along with the Aviation Industry Corporation of China which is a state-owned company.

This company was established in the year of 2015, and its working is often compared to that of the SpaceX. However, this comparison is very much welcomed by the owner and the CEO of the company Mr. Shu Chang. In an exclusive interview, the owner very proudly said that the current situation of the company is similar to what the position of SpaceX in its earlier days. He very proudly announced that they have to reach where SpaceX has arrived now. SpaceX was the first startup in the US while OneSpace is the first start in the nation of China.

Shu who previously worked for a state-owned aerospace company and also for an investment firm has said that the entire technology for this rocket is homemade. In fact, One Space is far away from matching the steps of the SpaceX. It is still in its nascent stage and has to cover a long distance before it can engage itself in launching various satellites and other materials in orbit.

Some of the Chinese company’s claims of own products are something to doubt about. Xinjiang who is the professor of the aerospace engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has said he had doubts over the company’s claim regarding the homemade technologies. On Thursday the company made a statement that the rocket was build up in one year. However the company CEO MR. Shu had said earlier that it took three years for the company to build that rocket. Zhang said that the company had made the missile at an enormous speed since the majority of the missiles can take almost ten years to come into shape.

OneSpace has further said that it has raised funds to the extent of $78 million, which according to Zhang is sufficient enough n the space industry.