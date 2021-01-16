Astronomers have recently found out around 100 young stellar objects with the help of NASA’s Chanda X-Ray observatory. They have been observed in the South clusters of the Serpens. Serpens south cluster is located at an approximate distance of 1400 light years from the Earth. It is a region of low mass formation, and the experts are sure that there around 600 young stars present over there. Also, it is estimated to be of around five light years wide.

The Serpens South is the youngest region in the universe as per some experts. This is precisely why it is widely considered as one of the most beautiful areas in the space to understand the evolution of the same. The same is also helping scientists all over the world in recognizing the clustered environments.

During the time it was located, the team of astronomers doing the same examined around 152 X-Ray sources. Out of the 100 Young Stellar Objects, the 66 are infrared match sources of X-Ray. The 21 are classified as class I sources while others seem to be of a flat spectrum.

Finding such objects is essential for astronomers, as the distribution of YSOs in young clusters like Serpens South offers hints about the formation history of the region, as well as the relative age of sub-clusters. It could also disclose whether any external triggering is likely to have occurred in the cluster. A lot of scientists reconsidering this discovery as one of the best things happened in the space research till date. This is because it seems to provide a ton of useful information regarding the actual evolution of the circumstellar which would be very helpful.

The Young Stellar Objects would help the scientist in understanding the formation of new planets, stars and even galaxies as per a report. The researchers are very much sure to derive a lot of useful information regarding space.

Most of these objects seem to be of the same size and have been found having a similar age. NASA is already planning to deploy a team of experts for studying these YSO’s and derive some useful information which can be considered for understanding the behavior of planets. NASA is very much sure of getting some cunning information that can be viewed in the future missions for the study of planets and star’s formation.