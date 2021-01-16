Various research on the outer orbital space are undergoing but sometimes unexpected findings also came out that amuse people. Iván Oteo a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Edinburgh who is also the lead author of one of the studies related to space told that he and his teammates reveals unexpected findings about the star bursting regions. Ivan Oteo in a statement said that,” “The lifetime of dusty starbursts is thought to be relatively short, because they consume their gas at an extraordinary rate”.

These galaxies are in the minority and are located at some corner of the Universe. Therefore the collisions and the dusty starbursts are very puzzling and needs a lot of study and investigation.

Scott Champman, another astrophysicist at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia also said that the formation stage took less time than expected. “Having caught a massive galaxy cluster in [the] throes of formation is spectacular in and of itself,” he said. “But the fact that this is happening so early in the history of the universe poses a formidable challenge to our present-day understanding of the way structures form in the universe.”

ESO’s Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and Atacama Pathfinder Experiment (APEX) telescopes were used by the scientists to take a sneak peak to the time when the universe was one-tenth of its present age. One of the protocluster SPT2349-56 is considered as the building block stage of the galaxy cluster. As per the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, dark matter holds these individual galaxies together in the form of galaxy cluster. It is expected that in the first few million years the dark matter keep on increasing and collecting in good concentration to bring the galaxies together to form the galaxy cluster. It is believed that some of the clusters comprise hundreds and thousands of galaxies together.

With the help of ALMA telescope via computer stimulations the formation of protocluster was exhibited by the scientists and the teammates. They revealed that what they are witnessing occurred less than 1.4 billion years after the Big Bang. However, as per the theoretical and computer models, protocluster with the size as big and large as SPT2349-56 would have taken quite a longer time to evolve. Miller’s and the work of his team appeared in the journal nature. The work of Oteo and his team is published in The Astrophysical Journal.