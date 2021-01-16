This current week, the ESA’s Gaia Mission has unveiled the most costly and the minutest star map till date. The chart says that there are about 1.7 billion stars which are beyond the imagination of human beings. The Gaia satellite and its technology have developed this map. This satellite contains two telescopes as well as other instruments which also include cameras with close to a billion pixels. These features prove this satellite to be the giant digital camera that is ever launched in space. It was in the year of 2013 and month of December when ESA sent the satellite into the orbit, and it has been positioned in a complicated position which is about 1.5 million kilometers away from the Earth. It is in a direction away from the Sun.

The primary objective of this mission was to ensure the satellite stays in orbit for five years and thereby collect the requisite data and release them in waves. The initial wave was released in September 2016 while the second map was published in this week. There are even plans to continue these operations until the end of 2020. So there will be massive scope for learning about the universe.

After it got released the astronomers are very excited about the new star map. The data catalog is designed uniquely. It has features which exhibit the brightness and the location of the two-dimensional sky for approximately 1.7 billion stars. It also measures the motion as well as the distance of 1.3 billion of them. While it also tracks the color of 1.4 billion of them. In addition to these features, it also examines the surface temperature, luminosity, and the radius and even the radial velocity of smaller numbers.

Apart from these functions, the survey also involves the location and the trajectory of about 14000 objects which are available within the solar system. It is capable of finding out the exact positions of half a million distant quasars. These are supposedly bright galaxies which are made up of a large number of black holes. As the astronomers will be able to find out the locations of the quasars, it will help them to establish a superb coordinate system through which they can very well judge the situations of the different objects. Such data will surely help the scientists to look for a world beyond our imagination.