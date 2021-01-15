Honoring the human race and its achievements by issuing postage stamps with a photograph of our lost heroes is one amongst the best things that have ever happened. Remembering those who became an example, an inspiration, a role model and a story that must never die, is crucial to keep our future connected with the past.

Generation Z and those about to come must know how it all began – How telephone came into existence, who were the people who thought of going to space, how the technology that came too handy for them was developed over a period of time.

One such person worth remembering was Late Sally Ride, the first American woman to go the space. She was born in 1951 in Los Angeles in a family where education was given utmost importance. She worked with NASA and became the first American women to ever go into space when she became a part of the STS-7 mission in 1983. She was the third woman in the world to go to space following two Soviet women – Valentina Tereshkova in 1963 and Svetlana Savitskaya in 1982. She was also the first woman to use a robotic arm in space to retrieve a satellite.

The post department of America has launched a “forever” stamp in her honor on 23rd of May which will be always acceptable for first-class mail. Sally although requested NASA not to put her portrait on anything which will be sold but her partner probably consented for the stamp since Sally herself was a stamp collector for her entire life.

Sally was a pioneering astronaut, a brilliant physicist, and a dedicated educator. Her Deep interest in Astrophysics brought her to NASA where she became a part of two missions. After the STS-7, she flew again in 1984 for STS-41-G and then opted for retirement.

She used to investigate the panels of space shuttles after her expeditions and inspected two disasters – the explosion of Challenger in 1986 and destruction of Columbia in 2003. She was also offered the position for leading NASA when Mr. Bill Clinton was the president of America, though she denied it. She also wrote Children’s books about the solar system and researched on Thomson scattering. She also co-founded an NGO to encourage space exploration. Such a vibrant personality could not win the battle against pancreatic cancer and breath her last in 2012 at the age of 61.