According to the officials of NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope launch will be delayed until 2020 due to some technical snags and errors. Pushing the development of the mission may cost above $8 billion which is mandated by the Congress. Due to the problems encountered during the recent months, the launch of the Webb Telescope was set to delayed until the year 2020.

The project has attained numerous successful milestones, and today, most of the flight hardware is already complete. According to the NASA’s administrator, Robert Lightfoot, the performances challenges of the project is what prompted them, to take all the necessary actions. NASA also announced that they will miss the target launch date of the Webb Telescope in October 2018. However, the managers still expect to be ready for the launch between March and June by next year.

The entire components of the observatory are stored in a clean and safe room in California. The spacecraft is still under construction and just this year, the science module just arrived at the Space Flight Center in Maryland. The instruments and the telescope already passed their test, however, there are some problems that run with the team in charge of the spacecraft.

According to the NASA officials, they need more time to integrate and test the complex sunshield and the section of the spacecraft. This is mainly one of the reasons why it took so long for the launch to take place and it will set to be delayed until 2020. Since the mission is one of the most ambitious observatories to be launched. This project was originally proposed many years ago. The James Webb telescope has been designed to expand the main project to overcome many technical hurdles.

The proposed observatory will be positioned 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth and it will be using science instruments and a mirror behind the sunshield to cope with the universe. It has been said that NASA has invested almost $8 billion on the James Webb Space Telescope. The space agency remains to be committed to the project. With the launch that will delay until 2020, the cost of the development of the mission could be estimated to rise and might reach $8 billion. If this happens, the space mission should be reviewed by the Congress. Although some worries about the future of the mission, NASA still believes in the strong value, scientific productivity in making future space probes possible.