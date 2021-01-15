European Commission published six page draft document with summary of European space policy and surprising recommendation for Copernicus imaging and remote sensing satellite system.

This document is preceding official document covering description and evaluation of European space policy by Directorate-General of space programs (DG GROW), which will be announced on November 2016. Draft is dated for July 8 and should be considered as strong impulse for debate on future of European space industry. Document is short, but also points significant weaknesses and chances for space industry. First of all, due the impressive dynamics of growth of space sector Europe should consider it as chance for general economy growth. New opportunities for space technologies should be immediately utilized; to increase potential of space industry, EU should base on high qualified employees and support research and development programs along with entrepreneurship. European Union should threat as ultimate goal possessing independent access to space and try to decrease dependence from technologies imported mainly from USA. As potential way of increasing presence of space technologies in daily life, Directorate-General proposes for example better utilization of data provided from two present European space based programs: Copernicus and Galileo. Document describes Copernicus as suitable for security forces; in case of Galileo it put stress on better utilization of the system on local level. To ensure possibility of better utilization of space technologies, European Union along with particular States, should work on simplifying law, creating opportunities and removing barriers for development of new space based technologies. For example satellite communication is giving great opportunity for all sectors of economy, especially for rural regions, where sometimes access to internet was limited-this is also mentioned in document as one of the goals of new European space policy. DG also points that commercial companies should be supported by EU by establishing various public-private ventures to share with companies risk of most innovative space projects.

According to this document European space industry should focus on preserving current position and start to look for new opportunities. Role of the governments of particular countries should be supporting industry with research and development along with financial support. Law and administration should be also changed to serve better in expansion of space technologies in daily life.

