A satellite is an object found in the space that circling the bigger objects above. The satellites can come in two different types – the natural satellite like the moon that orbits the Earth and the artificial satellites like an International Space Station that orbits the Earth.

In the solar system, there are lots of natural satellites, with nearly every planet has at least one moon. On the other hand, the artificial satellites didn’t become a real one until the mid of 20th century comes. Sputnik is the first ever artificial satellite, which is lifted off on October 4, 1957, by Soviets.

Origin of Satellites

After the Sputnik is sent up, the Soviets followed the launching on November 3, 1956, with an immense satellite they called Sputnik II, with a dog inside of it named Laika. The United States also launched their first ever satellite on January 31, 1958, which they named as Explorer I, with only 2% mass of the Sputnik II. The rivalry between the two big nations continued until the United States sent men to land on the moon and the Soviet Union constructed their space station.

In the following more years, other countries also sent their satellites into space, including the weather satellite, land watching satellite, telecommunication satellite, and much more. ISS is highly regarded as the largest satellite in orbit. It takes a decade for the ISS construction to finish due to its massiveness. The program officials are anticipating that ISS will operate until 2024.

Technology of Satellite

Every artificial satellite has four main parts whether they are a human or robotic satellite. It has a power system (can be nuclear or solar), a way in controlling the satellite’s attitude, an antenna that can both transmit and receive data, and the payload that is used to collect information (like a camera or a particle detector). Not all artificial satellites are usable and workable.

Perhaps many are wondering why satellites don’t fall to Earth. They are best known as a projectile or the objects that have one force acting on it – the gravitational force. On the other hand, there is an estimated number of half a million artificial satellites found on the orbit of the Earth, with each traveling at a speed of thousand miles per hour. The collision may possibly occur between the satellites that is why NASA, space agencies and other entities should consider the measurement of the satellite to reduce the orbital amount debris. One of the solutions to avoid the collision is to bring down the dead satellites on Earth.

