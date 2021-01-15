The Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle lifted off from Sriharikota Island, on the Indian eastern coastal region on 11th April Wednesday. This PSLV launched at 6.34 EDT (local time 4.04 a.m.) at 2234 GMT with a substitute satellite for the own in-house navigation network of India.

Two more extended rockets fired just 25 seconds after so that 145 foot or 44-meter tall launcher can get more power. The second stage Vikas engine, the third stage rocket motor and the fourth stage twin-engine consecutively fired and the PSLV discard used rocket parts in the Bay of Bengal and flew on the east to southeast direction.

After 19 minutes of lift off of PSLV, the station direction announced the successful disconnection of the ninth navigation satellite of India, IRNSS 1l. A video footage from the PSLV also showed the spacecraft flying out from the rocket. The officials of the Indian Space Research Organization or ISRO immediately announced the success of their mission.

This IRNSS 1I satellite is the 8th satellite of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System also called NavIC or Navigation with Indian constellation. Another IRNSS payload failed to launch in August as it failed to discard from the rocket.

India performed three launches including two PSLVs after the last year failure and all became successful. The IRNSS 1I satellite launch is the second launch of ISRO of the two missions within two weeks. Before the IRNSS 1I satellite launch, on 29th March, ISRO launched a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk.2 which is quite more powerful than the PSLVs.

The GSAT 6A of 29th March is made for giving the Indians the mobile data services and videos all over the country. But after two days of its takeoff, the ground controller lost the connection and unable to contact the GSAT 6A. The engineers of ISRO are still trying to communicate with the GSAT 6A as it is still intact in the orbit.

The navigation satellite IRNSS 1I has launched the orbit above Earth in the range of 174 miles i.e. 281 kilometers and 12,881 miles i.e. 20,730 kilometers and till the date operating successfully. This navigation satellite IRNSS 1I will start working from May.

The Indian navigation network of IRNSS 1I is able to provide improved coverage of navigation and high-speed data when it is disconnected from the foreign signals.

The Indian citizens, the Indian airliners, the Indian military and the ships of India can communicate through the data from the IRNSS satellites.