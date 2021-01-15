Tianzhou-1 after refueling session

Chinese robotic spacecraft performed successfully another refueling of Tiangong-2 space station after docking which followed lasting 12 weeks solo mission.

Tianzhou-1 robotic spacecraft continues its mission started on 20 April 2017. After first sessions of refueling performed on April 24, 2017 and solo mission which lasted for 12 weeks, vehicle is facing next mission objectives. This time it was planned third refueling of the Tiangong-2.

According to official statement of China National Space Administration on Friday, September 15, 2017, at 08:17 UTC Tianzhou-1 finished refueling of Tiangong-2. Fueling lines transferred 250 kg of fuel and oxidizer for Station’s thrusters. refueling was done on altitude of 402 km. Last refuelling was followed by another undocking performed on Sunday, September 17. This second solo mission of Tianzhou-1 precedes its planned deorbiting and utilization in atmosphere during destructive reentry later this year.