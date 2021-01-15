Recently three cosmonauts received dismiss from active service in Roscosmos.

According to official announcement given yesterday by Roscosmos State Corporation, three Cosmonauts will not anymore participate in Russian space program. Two were dismissed due the medical reasons and one resigned for his request. These trio are Sergei Volkov, Alexander Samokutyayev and Sergei Revin. Decision was announced and confirmed by the official press release published yesterday by TASS:

“The inter-departmental commission for the selection of cosmonauts and their assignment to the crews of manned spacecraft and stations made a decision at its April 21 session to recommend the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center to relieve Sergei Volkov of the duties of a 1st class test-cosmonaut and cosmonaut-instructor of the cosmonaut team, Alexander Samokutyayev of the duties of a test-cosmonaut and cosmonaut-instructor and deputy commander of the cosmonaut team and Sergei Revin of the duties of a 3rd class test-cosmonaut of the cosmonaut group,”

Sergei Volkov managed to perform three space flights, four spacewalks during his career and spent in space 547 days. He is 44 years old. Alexander Samokutyayev was already performed for two spaceflights – one in 2011 and second in 2014. He spent in space 331 days in total and managed to perform two EVAs. He us 47 years old. Last one, Sergei Revin, who is 51 years old, has only one spaceflight in his record (2012) and spent 125 days in space. Pretty strange is fact, that youngest and most experienced from all three cosmonauts Sergei Volkov was not dismissed due the health problems but for his own request. Volkov was also known of his conflict with Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center. After decision made by Russian Government about excluding Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center from the list of institutions served by military personnel, salaries were significantly reduced, as military personnel was forced to retire from Army and renew contracts as civilian specialists. Volkov did not agreed with this decision and sued Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center and won compensation of $40 000.

On picture above: Sergei Volkov