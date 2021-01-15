SpaceX has successfully launched TESS this week. Now the company along with its longtime partner NASA is searching for the planets that are away from our solar system. It is a known fact that Elon Musk and his team are leaving no stones unturned to find out any signs of life beyond our solar system. In this matter, the verge’s science reporter, Mr. Loren Grush has said that the company has to be very patient in their mission to send people to the moon. The company needs to go slow for this mission, at least until the next year.

In the latest interview, Grush has mentioned that this nimble company will have to go slow if it aims to launch even more materials and equipment other than simply cargo and satellites. It had originally planned to send people up to space in 2017, but that planning is delayed by at least two years. Now it has revised its plans and wants to send people up to space by 2019. He mentioned that NASA is very particular about the changes that a company makes to any rocket or any other equipment. In this situation, SpaceX was continuously bringing about some changes or other to the rockets. As a result, they did not get proper approval in time.

Now NASA has been more careful about the new technology that SpaceX is trying to implement so that they can take the astronauts into space. NASA has revealed the fact that it is always very important to ensure that proper safety is taken whenever a rocket is launched. But when a rocket will be carrying people, then it is quite obvious that the safety precautions becomes that much stringent & important.

Grush also mentioned about the project of Blue Origin of SpaceX. This was actually brought into existence by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. On one hand, Musk is trying to take people to space, Blue Origin, on the other hand, is looking to sell tickets on “sub-orbital vehicles”. It is actually in the form of a short ride which is done on a capsule and will be attached to the company’s New Shepherd rockets costing hundreds or thousands of dollars.

At the time when people enter the space, the rocket, as well as the capsule, will become separate. The people will float for four minutes. The visitors will have enough exciting moments. At least the capsule and the rocket will return back to earth in two separate pieces.