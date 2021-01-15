A new report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine says that the electron-ion collider (EIC) is a very large accelerator particle that is significant in advancing our understanding about the atomic nuclei that is visible to the universe.

Beyond this nuclear science impact, the improvement made possible by an EIC could have more beneficial to the national science and technological economy as well as maintain US leadership in accelerator technologies and nuclear physics.

The U.S Department of Energy (DOE) has asked the National Academies to examine the importance of EIC science and the international influence of building of EIC facility. The committee conducted the report about the science that could be addressed by an EIC and would offer a long-elusive on the nature of matter.

EIC would allow scientists to experiment with gluons and quarks. The tiny particles made up with protons and neutrons and are located inside the protons and neutrons. The scientists should investigate how they move and interact with each other.

The popular mass of proton and neutron comes from the interaction of gluons. This occurs during the Higgs mechanism explains the masses. There are so many crucial questions EIC would answer include the origin of atomic nuclei, the spin of neutrons and protons, that is a fundamental property of magnetic resonance imagining (MRI). This stated that how gluons hold nuclei together and see how the emergent forms the matter made of gluons.

A new EIC accelerator report says that the facility would have the capabilities beyond all the scattering electron machines in Europe, US, and Asia. Comparing to all existing accelerator facilities across the globe, the committee finalized with the high energy EIC and high-energy ion and electron beams. This will be unique and our understanding of visibility matter more.

The EIC realization is complicated to maintain the health in nuclear physics. Presently, the Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) in Long Island, New York has an ion collider and the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Laboratory (JLab) in Newport News, Virginia has high-energy electron beams. Both the labs have been proposed to design the concepts for an EIC and it would use for available expertise, experience, and infrastructure. The report says that taking benefits of the existing facilities would make EIC affordable and minimize the risks associated with the large accelerator facility.