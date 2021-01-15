Last month, there was the launch of the SpaceX’s CRS-14 Dragon. The specific date was the 2nd April 2018. That was like history repeating itself. Two years ago, in April 2016, the cargo ship had its debut launch. At that time, it had a role to play in the CRS-8 mission. The mission went well, and it came back for the second launch last month. That was the case until yesterday, 5th May 2018. What happened? Continue reading for more information about the spacecraft. We will discuss its stay there as well as the landing.

The Falcon 9 which is also owned by SpaceX propelled it last month. It took the Dragon two days to reach near the U.S. Destiny laboratory. The distance between it and the lab was 33 feet. Norishige Kanai caught hold of it with the help of Canadarm2. That is robotic. Kanai was at that time working with the Japan Aerospace Agency. He was one of the astronauts of its Expedition 55.

The next destination was Harmony which is an Earth-facing port. The journey lasted for a few hours while the stay was 30 days long. It is good to note that it was a cargo ship. What happened during the visit? Its crew of six members facilitated the mission. They emptied its load of 2,647 Kg. That comprised supplies, experiments as well as consumables. Upon completing that, they loaded it with equipment. The weight of goods returning to Earth was 4,000 pounds.

NASA highlighted a little about the load returning to earth. Some include the Metabolic Tracking study, APEX-06 investigation as well as third Fruit Fly Lab samples. The first and the third were related to microgravity. The other one was about gene expressions of seedlings.

Thanks to the return of the Dragon, Robonaut2 is also home, eventually. He is a humanoid robot who has been away for over seven years. With the help of Space Shuttle Discovery, it took off to space in 2011. Life hasn’t been very smooth there. That explains its complications and the fact that it remained defunct for many years.

Its release came after the launch of InSight. The time was 9:23 a.m. EDT. As I lay the matter to rest, here are the facts regarding its actual landing. Its splashing occurred not long after 3:00 p.m. EDT. The venue was in the Pacific Ocean around the coast of Baja California. The date was 5th May 2018. That was not the one planned earlier. Due to the high seas at the earlier day, 2nd May, NASA and SpaceX postponed it. Eventually, it’s landing not only became a reality but also turned to be a success!