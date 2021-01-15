Our modern lives are driven by state-of-the-art technology and anyone who doesn’t adopt it is extremely left behind by time. Space technology, on the other hand, is undoubtedly important to us due to its cutting-edge and revolutionary function. Since the time the humanity knows that there are vast numbers of stars to discover above, a desire to know them better and explore the secrets of the universe has drawn excitement to the scientists and other space explorers.

In fact, there are many spacecraft missions boarding the horizon and explore the unexplored things above. The numbers are growing from time to time and with the help of space technology, this is made possible. Not only space technology works better in that.

With the space technology, the artificial limbs come into life. The regular funding of NASA and its innovative approach for robotic and a shock-absorption material have obtained a satisfactory solution for the human prosthesis. Aside from that, the highway safety is also taken advantaged by us, which helps test the grooving at highways and airports. The video enhancement system is also one. NASA’s VISAR technique is used to develop video analyst system, which is later used by the FBI prior to video footage analyzation.

Furthermore, NASA had carried out an extensive study of the space food as they plan for the long Apollo mission. This is the time also when the freeze dying technology is discovered for foods, which immediately freeze it after being cooked. Also, with space technology, chemical detection is made easy.

The space technology has also proved its usefulness in the field of technologies prior to non-space purposes, which some are exploited by our private sectors. One of the examples for this is the Space Shuttle Engine and devices that are used for clean energy consumption, minimizing the carbon emission around.

All these and more had come to life with space technology, including the water purification development, preparation of the scratch-resistant lenses, telephony and photography in mobile phone cameras, and much more.

In the quest for the scientific instrument’s development, the gadgets and technologies for the spacecraft missions, which most of the scientific discoveries are made, are able to have a good and helpful application in our everyday lives. Some of these have become truly revolutionary to the point that they’ve spurred the worldwide economy while transforming our daily lives to become seamless. It is not a secret to everyone how every advancement made by the space science has something to do with every aspect of our lives.