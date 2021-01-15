Space is a mystery unforeseen, an event that takes place there may trigger a chain of events that may leave an impact you can’t imagine. For more than a century, organisations are developing something related to space, be it in a science fiction movie or the real project of organisations like NASA. SpaceX is one big name in the aerospace industry that has outweighed several older Munich. Founded by Elon Musk, this company is something that turns fiction into reality. The commercialisation or privatisation of space by companies like these has raised a war where everyone wants to occupy the unknown world or at least reach there.

Elon Musk also owns Tesla, and it is evident from his choices and the decisions he has made that somewhere he is inclined towards science fiction movies and it has got proof as he posted a GIF on twitter from the film 2001: A Space Odyssey. The GIF poses David Bowman, the main character running on a track in the deep space.

Elon might be looking for some inspiration for the upcoming SpaceX project – BF Spaceship. He although has bigger plans for establishing a city on Mars – the Red Planet, but this time what he was looking for was only a running track, though laid in the open space.

He has been working out to find a way to send non-astronaut humans to enjoy the trip to space, for such a mission he needs extensive preparations as for an astronaut in is his work, but for any other human, it would be a trip he would have paid a significant amount for. So he needs to add some luxury to the spaceship. He announced via his tweet on Friday that the BF spaceship would have a similar running track like that shown in the movie.

In the movie, Bowman is making use of a centrifugal device which is creating enough gravitational force to keep him from being lost into the vacuum, so he can run on the track for staying fit in the space. The space vessel depicted in the movie is Discovery one. BF Spaceship is desperately awaiting its luxury update.

Exercising is crucial for human body be it on Earth or in the Space, for a mission small or lasting a hundred days. Hence, it would be a good idea to consider the effects of space travel on the human body and make arrangements to minimise the ill effects to negligible. This way only humans can make it ultimately to the broader space and planet Mars.