According to Telsa CEO Elon Musk, to improve the performance, the package option of forthcoming Telsa Roadster will include ten small rocket thrusters, which are arranged around the car. According to Telsa HQ, the general policy is not confirmed until now. More technical details will be provided by Musk on Sunday morning.

Musk tweeted and said that the flame spitting engines and the burning rocket fuel are not legal. He told the enhance roadster would use COPVS, which are used in the Falcon 9 rocket on the SpaceX. On Saturday, Musk wrote that New Telsa Roadster would enhance all gas sports cars. They can not only enhance the acceleration but also change the nature of the high-performance vehicle. The thrusters can provide direct assistance.

Significantly, SpaceX COPV played a role on the Sept. 1, 2016 explosion of a Falcon 9 during fueling, which ultimately resulted in the failure of the launch. In this case, earlier this year an oversight panel advising NASA was formed, which raised questions about the use of COPV for grouped missions. SpaceX has accepted to a protected redesign, which would extend to units used in the SpaceX package Roadster.

The update of Telsa stated that ultra-premium sports car was introduced in late 2017. The new Roadster is specially designed to be available in the year 2020. The price for the same would be $200,000. Now no details have been revealed about the thrusters pertaining to SpaceX cost as of yet. This news provides the necessary details about Musk and how he would feature the next SpaceX rocket soon by Telsa Roadster. SpaceX option package will include ten small rockets as well. The rockets will allow accelerating the speed and thereby enabling Telsa to fly.

The gas is contained in the ultra-high pressure in SpaceX COPV rocket which is very crucial. Whenever the rocket needs fuel, it immediately replenishes the power draw operation of the air pump. Musk said they are going further with this and will feature actual SpaceX rocket soon. The new Tesla car version was revealed at an event whereby the announcement of Telsa Semi was made. By reading, this news, readers would reach the point stated by Musk and get more details about SpaceX launch of rocket thrusters.