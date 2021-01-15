SpaceX performed yesterday successful test fire of Falcon-9 booster at Kennedy Space Center before launch planned to October 30, 2017.

The Merlin 1D engines were fired yesterday on October 26 at 16:00 UTC. Rocket was previously rolled out to Launch Pad 39A without payload to avoid situation which took place one year ago when after similar test fire rocket exploded with Amos-6 satellite on the top.

After starting engines for few seconds,propulsion was cut off. rocket returned to assembly facility to attach payload and payload fairing.

Rocket will be rolled out over the weekend; launch is planned to 30 October, 2017 with launch window starting at 19:34 UTC.

It will be first sixteenth launch of SpaceX in 2017.