Elon Musk’s SpaceX has extended the date of the launch of a commercial communications satellite named SES-12 to June 4, 2018. The satellite was earlier sheduled to be set in motion in to the orbit with the help of a previously flown Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX pad situated in Florida on Friday at 12:29 a.m. EDT.

But according to the SpaceX officials, this launch has been postponed to 4th June quoting the need to reexamine the Falcon 9 rocket and testing it further to secure safe hurling of the communications satellite SES-12.

The official Twitter handle of SpaceX confirmed that there will be additional tests on the Falcon 9’s second stage and they are presently functioning on the proper launch of the rocket from the Space Launch Complex 40 that is located at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on 4th June.

Initially, the launch of the booster along with the SES-12 satellite was aimed on May 31,2018. But it was delayed one day to June 1 and the SpaceX representatives , at that time ,said that they are utilizing the extra time to do prelaunch checks on the vehicle while closely examining the weather conditions at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Nine engines were fired up on the SpaceX first stage Falcon 9 rocket during a static test on May 24th. Falcon 9’s first phase booster was used last year in September for the launch of robotic X-37B space plane that aimed in helping the American Air Force. The launch was a successful and the booster was landed successfully. But the rocket is now an older version as the fresh version of Falcon 9 has made debut in May,2018. It is also expected that the Block 4 version of the Falcon 9 is not going to make a landing after the current SES-12 mission.

The satellite SES-12 is aimed to deliver data and direct-to-home services to all the subscribed users of the Luxembourg based telecommunication company SES in the Asia Pacific region.

SES-12 is designed and manufactured by the international pioneer of the space industry, Airbus Defense and Space. The satellite will be in a geostationary orbit 35,900 kms above the Earth’s surface. This new SES-12 will replace the older SES-6 satellite for garnering better services to the SES customers, according to the reports of the telecom company SES.