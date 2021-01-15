SpaceX may be up for a new launch early next month. The firm, having made a massive impact with the launch of TESS may be outdooring the Falcon 9 Block 5 soon.

The Falcon 9 Block 5 is an upgrade of the Falcon 9, and the update makes it possible to reuse the launch vehicle up to 10 times with little readjustments. The vehicle can also be used up to 100 times with significant refurbishments.

The Falcon 9 can only be reused two or three times. The company has moved the Falcon 9 Block 5 to Florida. It was previously moved to Texas for testing.

SpaceX will launch a communication satellite for Bangladesh. The company might use the block 5 as its launch vehicle. The space company is hoping to depart from the Kennedy Space Center by May 4th. SpaceX has already delayed the flight a number of times, and it is hoping this one happens.

The Bangladesh satellite SpaceX will be launching is for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission. This satellite is intended to improve communication in the country. The target locations are rural areas and some neighboring countries.

The name of this satellite is Bangabandhu 1, named after Sheikh Mujibur, the founder of Bangladesh. Sheikh Mujibuh is usually called Bangabandhu by his people. The satellite weighs 3.7 tonnes.

Bangladesh awarded the contract to Thales Alenia Space to build the satellite in November 2015. The deal is worth $248 million. After the completion of the satellite, it was kept in a warehouse located in Cannes, France.

If the launch is successful, Bangladesh will be the 57th country to launch into the orbital slot 119.1 East longitude.

The satellite is the product of Thales Alenia Space, a company in France. Thales Alenia Space also has branches in the United States. The firm has based two huge offices in Melbourne and Orlando.

The launch of the Bangabandhu 1 will be the next launch after SpaceX’s grand launch of TESS last week. TESS is NASA’s planet-hunting satellite that has been launched into space to search for planets around the solar system.

NASA reported that TESS is doing well and it is nearing its first significant orbit. The satellite will explore at least 85% of the sky. Enthusiasts are expecting that the satellite will find about 20,000 planets.

Astronomers are predicting that TESS will find planets that might be even habitable by humans.

Source: http://www.spacex.com/falcon9