SpaceX has finally launched the SES satellite after a four-day delay. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 lifted off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 12:45 EDT on Monday, June 4. Earlier, the space company delayed the launch of this satellite due to technical issues.

This launch is the fifth SES satellite that SpaceX has launched successfully. This launch is the 56th launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, and the firm has launched for the eleventh time this year.

The first stage shut down two minutes forty-five seconds after the booster lifted off, the propellants burned out and fell off leaving the second stage to continue with the launch. SpaceX will not recover the first stage since they planned this launch of the first stage of the block 4 booster.

The first stage of the block 4 booster can only fly twice. However, with the new upgrade, the Block 5 can be reused up to 100 times with significant repairs. The Block 5 variant launched last month carrying a communication satellite for the Bangladesh government.

Airbus Defense and Space built the SES-12 satellite for the SES communication company. The SES-12 satellite will deliver direct-to-home TV and internet services across the Asia Pacific region. The satellite will replace the NSS-6 and will be co-located with the SES-8. The satellite has a service life of 15 years.

The company launched the SES-14 at the beginning of this year. The satellite launched on January 26, 2018, also has a service life of 15 years. The SES-14 was designed by Airbus Defense and Space as well, and its launch vehicle was Ariane 5 ECA.

The satellite replaced the NSS-806 satellite and will support SES’s cable services in Latin America. This satellite features KU-band with wide beams which will help SES to support the increasing demand for broadband delivery, cellular backhaul, VSAT services, and aeronautics and maritime applications.

SES-14 also carries NASA’s Global-scale Observations of the Limbs and Disks popularly called GOLD.

SES recently launched an OB3 medium orbit satellite. The satellite manufactured by Thales Alenia Space launched aboard the Soyuz rocket on March 9, 2018. The company seeks to deliver fiber-like connectivity to people.

The company’s next launch is scheduled for the first half of 2019. This satellite is also another OB3 satellite which will also launch aboard a Soyuz launch vehicle.

SES is replacing its aging satellites with advanced options to increase the capacity of their satellites. The company has planned launches till the year 2021.