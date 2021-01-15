If you’ve got a million dollar and seek an expensive vacation in space, a crew of space industry veterans is now taking reservations and at least $80,000 deposits.

The extravagant space hotel Aurora Station is being made by Orion Span – a company based in Houston that claims more than 140 years of collective human space experience. It is anticipated to takeoff in 2021 and hosts its very first visitors in 2022, the firm announced lately during Space 2.0 Summit, conducted in San Jose, California.

According to CEO Frank Bunger, what they are selling is an experience. They are not selling a room in a standard hotel but what they offer is an immersive experience. They are selling the ability for average people to become an astronaut for twelve days. They will be getting astronaut certification, training and when they return, and they’re going to provide them a hero’s welcome. What the company wants is to receive the same triumph as real astronauts have.

The proposal is for Aurora Station to take twelve trips every year, each lasting twelve days. A pilot and astronaut together with hospitality experience will be on board with the visitors, piloting the spacecraft and tending to the needs of the guests. Later on, the company would want to sell off parts of the station as condos.

Bunger compares the inaccessibility of space travel to that of standard airplane travel in its beginning. It was something only accessible to the rich. But, certain enough, as technology advances, those prices fall. Aurora Station will access the lower orbit, at least two hundred miles from the planet – approximately 50 miles lower than the orbit of the ISS.

Orion Span has already sold four months of reservations. The exclusive hotel will hot six persons at a time – consisting the two crew staff. The accommodations will include several windows through which guests will get a wide view of the horizon, Southern and Northern Aurora. Bunger added that there’s 95% chance they’ll be going over your hometown.

Before the takeoff, those plan to travel to Aurora Station will be obliged to complete three months Orion Span astronaut certification program. Phase one of the program is through online; the second portion will be held at the training facility of Orion Span in Houston while the final certification is completed during the stay of the person on Aurora Station.