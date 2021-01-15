The UK has chosen six companies marking its first committed accelerator program in space tech industry after its successful launch of Seraphim Capital’s ‘new space camp accelerator’.The companies bring the ongoing nine-week program from US, Denmark, and the UK. The lead partners are the new UK Space Agency, SA Catapult, Dentons, Cyient, European Space Agency, Rolls-Royce, SSTL, Telespazio and Capital Enterprise. Let’s now learn more about the companies participating in the program:

1. Tesseract

The company has devised thrusters for low toxicity fuels. It is known for building satellite propulsion systems that use non-toxic propellants, inexpensive as compared to the existing options. The specialized in modern manufacturing techniques as the existing propulsions technologies are risky to handle, and Tesseract eliminates the $500k cost incurred in fueling.

2. Global Surface Intelligence

To effectively chart the altering behavior of worlds resources, more than 4,000 satellites are orbiting the planet Earth. As per UN, these satellites are playing a vital role in collecting and communicating data that can be used in decision making and policy making for assets on land like agriculture, forestry, minerals, water, minerals and human-made infrastructures.

GSI have access to satellite database and convert the raw images. It computes the health and merit of the natural assets and makes their performance more manageable. GIS helps in modifying the drone-based LiDAR and data sets into advanced resource analytics.

3. Reconfigure.io

FPGAs- Field-Programmable Gate Arrays are the new form of integrated circuit. These are created to arrange after manufacturing using the software. Reconfigure.io has generated the platform where customers using FPGA can address issues related to the massive expansion of space data as it has a potential of hardware acceleration. Engineers can now efficiently use this technology for areas like network processing, low power processing for the internet of things, security functions and high-speed data analytics.

4. KisanHub

KisanHub was founded in 2013 to give farmers a platform where they can gain a worldly, knowledgeable experience and insight in Crop Intelligence and decision-making support. It is significant in providing yield predictions and monitoring for application of pesticides. It uses cloud computing, machine learning, and data analytics to help suppliers, retailers, and processors.

5. QuadSAT

It has made satellite antenna testing easy. The Danish Company has blended drone technology, mathematical algorithms, and satellite payload to develop tools and techniques and examining and evaluating satellite antennas stationed in maritime and Aeronautical markets.