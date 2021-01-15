Soyuz-2.1a rocket which will deliver Progress MS-06 cargo robotic spacecraft was rolled out yesterday to the Launch Pad 1 at Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Progress with 2500 kg of payload encapsulated under fairing of Soyuz-2.1a begun pn Sunday its last journey on Earth. Yesterday on Sunday rocket was rolled out on special railed platform from assembly facility MIK-112. It was delivered to “Gagarin’s Start” Launch pad 1 at Baikonur and next carefully raised to vertical position. Launch is planned for Wednesday this week for 09:20 UTC. Progress will spend on orbit two days to dock to Zvezda docking port on Friday at 11:41 UTC under supervision of Fyodor Yurchikhin who reached ISS with Expedition 51.