Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft with three crew members aboard docked automatically to ISS Poisk module.

After launch performed from launch pad 1/5 at Baikonur Cosmodrome at 21:17 UTC yesterday, Soyuz MS-06 had reached low earth orbit and begun its chase after International Space Station.

Russian commander Alexander Misurkin, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and NASA astronaut Joe Acaba had not much work during this flight. As Roscosmos finished prolonged flights present during first missions of MS series spacecrafts, this flight was pure routine. Everything worked just as it should and after first burns Soyuz begun to prepare for docking to Poisk around 02:00 UTC. At 02:42 UTC flyaround maneuver begun at 350 m distance and spacecraft reached position to enter approach corridor. Three minutes later it was already on the correct position and ready for computer controlled docking. After performing rolling maneuver Soyuz reached 190 m distance from Poisk. After another seven minutes it was only 43 m from the Station. Last phase of approach was performed perfectly and Soyuz MS-06 docked to Poisk module at 02:55 UTC 410 km over Chile. Ten minutes later docking port was locked and pressurization process begun.

For Commander Alexander Misurkin, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and NASA astronaut Joe Acaba begun their lasting over 5 months mission inside International Space Station.