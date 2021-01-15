Commander Oleg Novitskiy and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet returned safely to Earth inside Soyuz MS-03.

Mission of the return of two crew members was finished yesterday. For Pesquet and Novitskiy this means of their space journey inside ISS – both reached Rassvet Nadir docking port of the International Space Station inside MS-03 spacecraft on November 19, 2016, two days after launch. Both stayed in space for 196 days, Peggy Whitson after decision of NASA announced in the beginning of April, will stay longer inside ISS – until September. She will continue work with Jack Fischer (NASA) and Fyodor Yurchikhin (Roscosmos, commander of the Station since 1st June 2017). Additional crew members will arrive to ISS inside Soyuz MS-05 with commander Sergey Ryazanskiy, Randy Bresnik and ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli on July 28, 2017.

Commander Oleg Novitskiy and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet left Station inside Soyuz yesterday at 10:47 UTC and begun their lasting over three hours return to Earth. After three hours and successful reentry Soyuz MS-03 touched ground 145 km from Dzhezkazgan city in Kazakhstan. Both crew members were in good health, landing was done perfectly without reporting any problems. Novitskiy and Pesquet were taken to the town of Karaganda; later Novitskiy returned to Star City near Moscow while Pesquet boarded ESA aircraft and returned to Cologne, Germany.