Crew members remaining inside ISS performed successful deployment of six CubeSat satellites today using J-SSOD deployment device.

Operation started today at 09:11 UTC from deploying three CubeSats built by Japanese Universities from JEM Small Satellite Orbital Deployer (J-SSOD). These were ITF-2, WASEDA-Sat-3 and FREEDOM. First two are based on 1U size standard (10 x 10 x 10 cm). ITF-2 is second satellite by Tsukuba University, equipped with HD camera and micro antenna for testing communications technologies for future CubeSat satellites. It also carries Ferroelectric RAM micro computer to test its resistance for space radiation. FREEDOM was built by Tohoku University and it will deploy solar sail with dimensions of 1 x 1.5 m. Next, using GPS and ground tracking station, it will measure speed of its orbital decline. WasedaSat-3 was designed and made at Waseda University; it will deploy chute made from material which is also ultra thin LCD screen. It will display various pictures, which will be captured by camera installed inside WasedaSat-3. This test will show if thin LCD screen could be used for controlling temperature inside satellite by changing its color from black to white to reflect or absorb sunlight.

Next satellite was deployed at 09:23 UTC from second J-SSOD device. It was 3U sized EGG satellite. Developed at the University of Tokyo is demonstration spacecraft created to show in action deployable aeroshell. It will be simultaneously drag device and thermal protection during first phase of reentry. It was designed as 80 cm circle made from 12.5-micrometer Zylon polymer fiber material. Such system could give in future ability for returning to Earth for nanosatellites.

Last two satellites were deployed at 10:40 UTC and 10:50 UTC. First was AOBA-VELOX-3, which carries three innovative systems: experimental propulsion system fueled by Teflon propellant, an onboard Communications architecture based on Wi-Fi technology suitable for communications between satellites and a series of commercially available microprocessors send to pass tests of influence of space radiation. Last satellite deployed today was fully 3D printed by Italian Gauss Srl. company TuPOD satellite. It will deploy on Friday two smaller (0.75 kg) TubeSat PicoSatellites – Tancredo-1 and ONSAT. First is Brazilian educational satellite, ONSAT is commercial spacecraft send by Open Space Network, a Californian Space space startup.