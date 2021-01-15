After two spacewalks in October 2017 when NASA astronauts replaced old LEE-A grapple from Canadarm2, now time has come to start service action of LEE-B.

Latching End Effectors A and Latching End Effectors B are installed on the both ends of the Canadarm2 and let robotic arm to move freely around International Space Station from one latching point to another. While one LEE remains attached to latching point on the ISS other one attaches to Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator known also as Canadahand. Both LEE latches are under constant tension and periodically need service action.

On January 23, 2018 at 11:49 UTC astronaut Mark Vande Hei and crewmate Scott Tingle left Quest airlock to begun 206th EVA since 1998. After performing main task which was simply changing old LEE-B to new one team returned to Quest airlock at 17:13 UTC. 206th EVA lasted for 7 hours 24 minutes.

There was nothing unusual during this spacewalk. Change of LEE-B went perfectly in spite of small issue with recognizing new part by software of Canadarm2. After resetting system, part was found and recognized correctly and duo could return to Quest airlock.

Next EVA is planned for following days to continue maintenance of Canadarm2.