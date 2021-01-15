Astronauts from inside the International Space Station have viewed the massive eruption of the Kilauea Volcano and witnessed the ongoing volcanic eruption which is located on the Big Island of Hawaii. Kilauea is considered to be the world’s most active volcanoes which have been erupting on a frequent basis since the past 35 years. Recently one of the craters of the volcano began to flow out lava into the local region after the lava levels inside the crater dropped significantly on May 2. The US Geological Survey recorded this statement. Since the beginning of outflow of lava, as many as 18 active volcanoes around the region also began to show some activity. As a result majority of the population form, such sector has been forced to evacuate. The CNN has given these latest details.

This volcanic eruption became so severe and dangerous that even the astronauts sitting at the International Space Station could view the activity, as they have shared the same on one of the social media. Even the satellite pictures have caught hold of such volcanic eruption. However, the astronauts sitting inside the Space Station have revealed some serious issues regarding such volcanic eruption. Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, as well as NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold and A.J.Feustel, has provided their perception about this event from the ISS.

These three crew members are being recognized as “Hawai’i’” which is a unique form of gesture to identify their communication. They had a particular interest in these islands and were focused on the activities of the volcanoes. As a result, they were quite prompt in their approach to locating the plumes and expressed their view of this particular activity immediately.

In fact, it was not such a difficult task to locate the volcanic eruption from the space because the lava had to flow continuously at the height of 300 feet and as a result, the lava was spreading to a broader location very quickly. As the number of fissures had grown tremendously, the volcanic activity has scattered across the entire island.

Till May 14, close to 2000 people have been evacuated from the region on an urgent basis, as per the reports released by CNN. The constant flowing of lava is also threatening enough to destroy the nearby Puna Geothermal Venture Plant and has innumerous homes, roads as well as vehicles of the majority of the peoples who used to live in that region.