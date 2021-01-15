In Space, except for NASA, no one is capable of connecting to Wi-Fi. However, the speed of such connection that is being made by NASA is compared with the speed of a dial-up connection. M Brian Barnett who is the founder and CEO of a small firm based out of Santa Fe and named as the Solstar Space Co is trying to change the pattern once for all. Barnett is trying his level best to establish an internet connection for everyone present within space. In 2013, he showed a method vide which text message from the earth surface was transferred to a device which was carried to the outer space by the Virgin Galactic rocket.

For his next innovative demonstration, Mr. Barnett has decided to take the router to the outer space that will be used in the New Shepherd Rocket which is designed and built by Blue Origin which is run by Jeff Bezos who is the founder of Amazon. The launch is scheduled to take place at 7:30 am MDT Sunday from the West Texas facility of Blue origin as per the records published by the company.

The Solstar Demonstration is believed to be the first step in respect of internet connection in the outer space. It will be used as pervasively as it is used On Earth. An internet connection is currently helping a California Based company to control the 3-D printers which are available on the International Space Station. In the future, the company has even further planned to provide such secure internet connection that would undoubtedly assist in providing an active link between the robotic machines and the controllers that are present in the spacecraft positioned in orbit. But before that historic day comes, experts feel that it will be essential to ensure that internet works well enough to satisfy the needs of the Space Agency.

According to Barnett, the demonstration will be of a short span of time, but the risks will be there. He further added that the tests would involve sending an 8-pound device known as the Schmitt Space Communicator SC-1x inside a 25-pound metal box that will reach pace within 12 minutes and come back. According to Barnett, the invention has derived its name from Harrison Schmitt who was the last person who had walked o the moon as a part of the crew member of Apollo 17. He was also a former US senator from New Mexico.