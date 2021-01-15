Russia has proposed to build a new satellite for Angola. This follows the writing off of the country’s defective satellite, AngoSat-1.

Angola’s first national telecommunication satellite which was launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The launch happened in December last year. However, the satellite has not yielded any results.

The satellite has encountered lots of problems, and it loses communication countless times. Energia built AngoSat-1 after an agreement between Angola and Russian governments in 2009.

Energia started work on AngoSat-1 in 2012 and was completed in time for launch on December 27, 2017. The launch was also plagued with problems. Energia announced on December 26th that the satellite encountered low batteries while moving to its geostationary orbit. This caused the satellite to lose communication with Energia.

The satellite was designed to last for fifteen years, and it was intended to improve radio, television broadcasts, internet services, and other telecommunication services across Angola. AngoSat-1 was also designed to enhance communication services in other African countries and part of Europe.

On Monday, April 23rd, 2018 the European Space Agency announced that they would build another satellite for the country. The new satellite will launch in 2020. The news was announced by a representative, Igor Fralov, of Energia.

In follow-up news, Angola has accepted the offer. The second satellite AngoSat – 2, will possess better technical qualities compared to the first one.

The second satellite will be funded through insurance secured by the AngoSat – 1. The insurance claim is worth $121 million. Russia would support the rest of the money required for the project.

The project is worth a total of $320 million. That was the total amount paid for the first satellite. The amount is expected to cover the cost of the second satellite.

Rocket Zenit launched AngoSat 1. The satellite was launched along with a Fregat booster.

It will take Energia less than two months to manufacture AngoSat- 2 considering the amount of time left. Africa as a continent is yet to embrace the space science in its totality. So far, only 4 African countries have launched satellites into space.

They include Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and Angola. No African country has launched a satellite using its launch vehicle so far. It is expected that more states will work to have satellites orbiting the earth in the future.