Researchers have seen double unusual lasers that are coming out of large ant nebula. The unique blasts look to show that the cluster is hiding a double star at its center. The blast which does happen daily is connected with the death of a star. This was recorded by the European Space Agency’s, Herschel space observatory. If the stars that measures relative weight just like our usual Sun get to come nearer to their death. As this happens, they get to shed their outer layers of a gas and a dust into the space. This hence creates a kaleidoscope effect that can be seen across the world. Currently, the scientists, have been able to gather that the process is more dramatic than it is seen. At the same moment, stars get to throw out powerful lasers. This is according to what was seen. According to the Space ant, it is unclear where the lasers are coming from. However, this looks to be a twin star system that is slowly losing its life, at the center of the spectacular nebula that is also popularly known as Menzel 3. This is after the creator, who by chance was among the initial people to claim that lasers could come out in such a manner. According to Isabel Aleman, who is the lead author of a paper, he says when they look at Menzel 3, they are able to see fascinating structure which is usually made up of ionized gas, but they are not able to view the object in its centre that creates the pattern. He further did say that the benefits of sensitivity and wide wavelength range of the Herschel observatory, they can detect a very unique emission called hydrogen that does combine with line laser emission, which does give a way to show nebula’s structure and physical features. In the most common way, the area around the stars is usually empty and dead as the material get to be thrown off into the space and the remaining gas gets drawn back into the star. But in light with star in the ant nebula, a second star is seen to capture the mass that gets ejected. Toshiya Ueta did add the comments by saying that they used Herschel to be feature components of gas and dust in the nebula around the stars that were old but they were not necessary searching for the laser phenomenon.