Yesterday Progress MS-05 robotic cargo spacecraft was delivered to orbit by Soyuz-U rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome. It was probably last time when we could see Soyuz-U as launch vehicle during mission of Progress spacecraft.

This time there was no problems and Soyuz-U perfectly reach assumed altitude and deployed Progress MS-05 spacecraft. It is worth to remind that it was first flight of Progress after disaster of Soyuz-U rocket with MS-04 vehicle on December 1, 2016.

Rocket with spacecraft full of payload (Progress took into its cargo compartment almost 2.7 t supplies) was rolled out from assembling facility on February 20. Launch was performed from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 05:58 UTC – it was 66th cargo mission of Progress spacecraft to ISS and 4th successful mission of Progress-MS version. For Soyuz-U rocket this mission ends its lasting for 43 years service.

Rocket flight was not interrupted by any extraordinary events. Four long for 19.6 m strap-on boosters ignited as usual 20 seconds before rocket started to rise over launch pad. They were separated at T+1’58”. Payload fairing separated at T+2’39” and second stage (first core stage) was cut off at T+4’47”. After another three seconds stage was separated. Second stage was continuing flight for another minutes until T+6’47″when it was cut off and deployed Progress 3 seconds later. Flight of the rocket took only nine minutes and Progress was deployed to its orbit at 08:07 UTC. Spacecraft started its 48 h journey, deployed solar arrays and send first report; in following hours managed to perform series of burns to set correct course to perform autonomous docking to Pirs module on Friday at 08:34 UTC.