Progress MS-07 arrived with 2.7 t of cargo to International Space Station and docked successfully to Pirs nadir docking port.

Progress MS-07 was launched from Launch Site 31/6 at Baikonur Cosmodrome on October 14, 2017 on the top of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket. After spending two days on orbit it reached International Space Station yesterday, on October 16, 2017.

Kurs guiding system automatically initialized automatic approach of Progress to Pirs nadir docking port. Docking was performed at 11:04 UTC during flyby over China on altitude of 405 km.

Progress MS-07 will remain attached to ISS for another 4 months. it will be undocked form Pirs in March 2018.