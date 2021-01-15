The Polish Space Agency is currently eyeing plans to spend approximately $420 million on its National Space Program. Officials hope this program can give the Polish Space Agency a chance at partnering with other leaders in the space agency to create two satellites and to develop additional technologies.

A relatively new organization, the Polish Space Agency was created in 2014. It subsequently became fully operational in 2015, with the goal of supporting satellite systems. Researching and developing space technologies are also among its mandates. The agency has already formed partnerships or participated in bilateral agreements with a few other counties, including Mexico, France, China, Italy, Ukraine, and Brazil. These agreements allow for the sharing of information and technology, for the betterment of each country.

Upon approval of the budget plan, the funds are set to be used to develop an astronomical observation satellite as well as a SAR microsatellite. Numerous other research and development projects are also in the works and could see additional funding push these projects through to completion. In addition to teaming up with industry leaders within Poland, the Polish Space Agency is also hoping to partner with foreign organizations, as well.

Numerous Polish companies have begun developing technology for space exploration, including electronics, automation, and ground/space software. These developments could be complemented by investments and assistance from other agencies. As a result, finding international partners as well as teaming up with local companies is crucial. These collaborations can also help Poland become more competitive when bidding on European Space Agency contracts.

The agency did not release details about how the satellites are to be constructed, only saying that there are competitive procedures that the agency has yet to announce. This proposal was just released to public stakeholders in December, giving them a chance to raise concerns and submit comments before the proposal becomes legislation. Information about how the $420 million is to be allocated was not released.

Poland is also working on a bill regulating all space activities, as well as the creation of the National Register of Space Objects, which is to be overseen by the Polish Space Agency. This means that the agency has the responsibility of issuing all consents on space activities based in Poland. The agency is also responsible for keeping the National Register of Space Objects current, and for working with the United Nations to deliver this information.

(Source: http://spacenews.com/polish-space-agency-eyes-420m-program-to-develop-satellites-space-rd/)