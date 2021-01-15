NASA officially confirms that OSIRIS-REx space probe performed successfully first deep space maneuver (DSM-1).

First Deep Space Maneuver (DSM-1) was performed on Dec. 28, 2016. It was necessary to set up the probe on the correct course to perform an Earth gravity assist in September this year. Assist will begin lasting two years flight to Bennu asteroid, main objective of the mission. OSIRIS-REx performed DSM-1 using own main propulsion and after burning 354 kg of propellant changed its speed for 431 m/s. Telemetry data were downlinked via Deep Space Network confirmed good condition of the probe. Next phase of the mission was planned for today – OSIRIS-REx will perform another, smaller course correction.

Managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center mission is third mission covered by New Frontiers Program. It is based on cooperation between Lockheed Martin Space Systems in Denver providing spacecraft flight operations (Lockheed Martin was contracted as manufacturer of OSIRIS-REx). Goddard Space Flight Center and KinetX Aerospace are responsible for navigating the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft during mission.