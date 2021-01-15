The president of America, Donald Trump recently signed a policy on 24th of May. This policy will be the implementation of various reforms for supporting the commercial space which National Space Council previously recommended this same year. Trump signed the SPD 2 which is Space Policy Directive which involves the launch and remote of the sensing regulations by various sections. He approved the policy on a private Oval Office ceremony. American leadership in the field of space is put forward by this principle. Not only that, alongside the investments made by various private industries, the policy also guarantees national as well as public security.

Space Policy Directive 2 includes the policies related to the commercial space regulations. America is considered to be one of the most important spaces facing nation amongst all other countries. One such important strategy includes the topic of launch licensing which involves the start of the brand new system for regulating and managing the re-entry and the lunacy activity by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is another different policy which deals with the reform of commercial remote sensing regulation. Since the present regulatory system is backdated, President Trump felt that it would be good to introduce a policy regarding its change to make sure that America is the essential tech companies’ jurisdiction.

One another policy deals with the regulation of the commercial spaceflight activities. This policy calls for the creation of the plan named “one-stop shop.” This plan is supposed to be provided by the Secretary of Commerce. A big idea of the department of commerce is combining two critical offices namely, Office of Space Commerce and Commercial Remote Sensing Regulatory Affairs Office. The Office of Space Commerce handles issues regarding the space communications and spacecraft launching. The signed policy includes the development of a plan to improve the global competitiveness of regulation and procedures and also other space-related activities. The development of this plan is to be done by various agencies like Technology Policy and Commerce, the Office of Science and Federal Communications Commission. The program will be in dealing with the radio frequency in the activities of space.

Although there is no mention of NASA in the policy signed by President Trump, Jim Bridenstine who is supposed to be the member of the House has said that NASA is supposed to work with the Secretary of Transportation for reforming the launch licensing.