The first human-in-space plan of America is NASA’s Project Mercury, between the year 1961 and 1963. 6 astronauts performed successful 1-person spaceflights which offered scientists and doctors the first chance to see the impacts of residing in space to the human body.

Astronauts who volunteered for this expedition were all military test pilots aging thirty five and forty and because the room was restricted inside the capsule, they need to be 5’11 and below.

Depending on the space expedition, the flight was whichever in a low orbit or suborbital path that lasted between fifteen minutes and thirty four hours. And during these flights, volunteered astronauts wore a spacesuit that weighs 20lbs, made to back up the support system of the space capsule and stayed restrained by a strap in semi-supine pose while doing their tasks.

Usual clinical measures like body temperature, breathing rate and heart rate were taken in order to monitor their condition. Doctors and scientists at the time knew little regarding human acceptance to a continued weightless environment, just what dress rehearsals-ground simulation- would predict. The flight gave some answers to what to anticipate during temporary or short term space flight.

According Wotring chief scientist and Translational Research Institute for Space Health deputy directory, “The missions taught people that they could function in the space for a day or two. Other results and discoveries were that the weight loss and heart rate on first space flight missions associated more to time used in a space suit, as against to time used in weightlessness”.

“We anticipate that these findings will persuade the design and style of space costumes and which ground simulation and ‘rehearsal’ will be given attention they be worthy of,” she said.

Project Mercury astronauts data could be of interest to future commercial space flight operators as the short time of Mercury expedition is the same to which of designed tourist spaceflight opportunities in the coming years.

According to Wotring, “When William R. Carpentier given the NSBRI or National Space Biomedical Research Institute and the CSM or Center for Space Medicine the chance to work together on this magazine, we felt honored to work with him. This manuscript is our endeavor to make accessible all the medical information gathered in those early times of crewed space flights in order that researchers in the future can see it as well as benefit from it,” he added.